Master “What? Where? When?” Friends Alexander knocked down cyclist (video)
Master of intellectual game “What? Where? When?” Friends Alexander became the participant of road accident on the Nevsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg. This writes 78.ru.
According to the publication, friends was driving behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo and hit the cyclist. The master refused to comment further on the incident.
“Yes, but what is the question? Nothing happened, all good, all dance and sing,” said he.
In turn, the cyclist also did not submit a statement to the police. According to the publication, the victim was a journalist from St. Petersburg Dmitry Akimov. He also declined to comment.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in February chief editor of the program “Who wants to be a millionaire?” Ilya ber reported that friends tried to bribe him. According to Bera, the master of “What? Where? When?” like cheating to win the Grand prize of three million rubles. To this end he proposed to Take to give him all of the quiz questions in exchange for a share in the winnings. In turn, friends said that the initiator of the fraud was ber, which itself offered a deal with the issues of money, which the scholar had to pay him with the prize of 3 million rubles. Then manufacturers, the two gears removed from the involvement of both defendants in the incident. The first channel supported their decision.
