Mastercard told how much was spent in Ukraine on gifts for Valentine’s Day
Mastercard told about the annual study of Love Index. The index shows how much people in the world and in Ukraine on gifts for your boyfriend or girlfriend on February 14 for Valentine’s Day.
This reports the analytical portal “Hvilya” with reference to the Mastercard website.
The results of the study Love Index is based on the analysis of card transactions in Ukraine for the period from 11 to 14 February 2017 – 2019.
“Economy of love” is growing five times faster than the global economy,” the company said, after analyzing in 53 countries.
So, starting in 2017, spending on gifts for Valentine’s Day in the world increased by 17%, while in Ukraine this index increased by 122%.
In a press release the company says that romantic Ukrainians spent more than in 2020, according to the monitoring of transactions in the period from 11 to 14 February. Over the past three years, the figure rose to 93%. In sum, in 2019, the Ukrainians have spent on holiday gifts with more than 400 million UAH.
Giving the Ukrainians on February 14
Top Ukrainian gifts for Valentine’s Day are still flowers and jewelry. Research data show that total expenditures for flowers increased by 202% and jewelry by 114%.
Also, unlike global trends, there has been a significant increase in the cost of purchasing a traditional “Valentines” over the last three years, they increased by 94%, and in the world this figure increased by only 2%.
The three most popular gifts short “impressions”, the Ukrainians tried to give unforgettable moments for their second halves. Spending on hotels increased by 69%, while on a romantic journey — 51%. Only in 2019 year on tickets and tours on the eve of Ukrainians spent 130 million.