Masterpiece 38-year-old striker buried Barcelona at the start of the championship of Spain (video)
The famous “Barcelona”, which debuted Dutchman Frankie de Jong and Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, at the start of the championship of Spain lost on a visit “Athletics” from Bilbao (0:1). The winning goal-a handsome man at the gate of the Catalan giants in the 89th minute, his first touch of the ball after coming on as a substitute scored a 38-year-old forward Aritz Aduriz (pictured), who led the crowded stands of the stadium “San Mames” in delight.
Note that for the first time in 10 years the first round of the championship of Spain missed the leader of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi for the first time since 2009, the Catalans suffered at the start of the fiasco. As you know, the 32-year-old Argentine continues to recover from the trauma of the gastrocnemius muscle of the right leg, where Leo missed the preseason tour of Barca in the USA. It is expected that the striker will be able to resume training in the General group next week.
While in the game with athletic “broke” another main striker for Barcelona — Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, replaced in the first half.
.
Photo of FC “athletic”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter