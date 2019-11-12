Masterpieces unfortunate and unnecessary packaging
Sometimes packaging for a product is so bad and inappropriate that the buyer can not be silent! And, of course, puts the pictures of the failed package in the Internet. Meet the most vivid examples of packaging feil!
1.
Throughout this paper to me was delivered eco-friendly light bulb for chandeliers. Ekologicznego, right?
2.
Thank you seller for bother to deliver my order intact but I ordered a candle!
3.
Today I received a big package
4.
At the top of the tiny babies, packing down the garbage, where they are sold. That’s how out of nothing to make something!
5.
Each Apple in a plastic box! Will samusik the planet together!
6.
A large box for shipment small sticker. If you’re lucky, you’ll see
7.
Today our office has taken six of the ordered cartridges
8.
Not a big box then?
9.
2 boxes of tea and 15 meters of packaging tape!
10.
Decided to reduce the use of plastic. Ordered four reusable straws for drinks. Look what a powerful plastic packaging they came!
11.
Online shopping, packaging is not too bad! Big box for a small battery
novosti-n.org