Masterpieces unfortunate and unnecessary packaging

| November 12, 2019 | News | No Comments

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

Sometimes packaging for a product is so bad and inappropriate that the buyer can not be silent! And, of course, puts the pictures of the failed package in the Internet. Meet the most vivid examples of packaging feil!

1.

Throughout this paper to me was delivered eco-friendly light bulb for chandeliers. Ekologicznego, right?

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

2.

Thank you seller for bother to deliver my order intact but I ordered a candle!

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

3.

Today I received a big package

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

4.

At the top of the tiny babies, packing down the garbage, where they are sold. That’s how out of nothing to make something!

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

5.

Each Apple in a plastic box! Will samusik the planet together!

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

6.

A large box for shipment small sticker. If you’re lucky, you’ll see

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

7.

Today our office has taken six of the ordered cartridges

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

8.

Not a big box then?

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

9.

2 boxes of tea and 15 meters of packaging tape!

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

10.

Decided to reduce the use of plastic. Ordered four reusable straws for drinks. Look what a powerful plastic packaging they came!

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

11.

Online shopping, packaging is not too bad! Big box for a small battery

Шедевры неудачной и излишней упаковки

novosti-n.org

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr