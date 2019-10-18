Masters of disguise: a selection of photos of domestic cats, able to blend in with the environment
Wild members of the cat family have long been known for their skills in disguise. However, their home gather also know how to blend in with the environment. English newspaper the Sun published a compilation proving that funny photos. Them cats pretend balls and pattern on the mats, “dissolved” on the background of the dogs and toys and hats and pretend.
