Mat to address Putin in the Georgian program has led to protests in Tbilisi and the suspension of broadcasting of the television (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The Georgian TV company “Rustavi 2” temporarily stopped broadcasting after hundreds of residents of Tbilisi have expressed dissatisfaction with the speech of the journalist Georgy Gabunia – on Sunday evening he started his author’s program “PS” of abuse against Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports RIA “Novosti”. At night, the townspeople pelted the building of the television brooms, eggs and bottles, demanding to sack the presenter and the resignation of CEO nick Gvaramia.

In a statement on the website of the broadcaster said that the broadcasting was stopped due to the inability of the Ministry of interior to ensure the safety of journalists. They reported that after the scandal, there were attacks on several employees. According to local media, one of the operators of the broadcaster resigned in protest. On the morning of 8 July, the broadcasting was resumed.

Earlier, commenting on the incident, the CEO said that he considers unacceptable the Mat in live, though, and shares the position of the presenter. The company issued an official statement which apologized for the foul language of a journalist. The conduct of journalist has condemned the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, the Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and the head of the Parliament Archil Talakvadze. The foreign Ministry said that he regarded his statement as an attempt to bring tension in relations between Moscow and Tbilisi. In depodesta stressed that the words Gabunia “have nothing to do with freedom of speech” and are “a clear provocation”, reports “Kommersant”.

The wave of protests in Georgia started on 20 June after the state Duma Deputy Sergei Gavrilov at the meeting of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy took the place of the speaker of the Georgian Parliament. Several thousand demonstrators gathered at the Parliament building in Central Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of interior Minister Georgi Gajaria and the President of Parliament. The protesters attempted to storm the building. The police dispersed the rally, using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons. The number of victims amounted to 240 people.

After that, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning Russian airlines to perform flights from Russia to the country since 8 July. The tour operators recommended to refrain from the sales of permits in Georgia. Following this, the Ministry of transport has banned Georgian carriers flying to Russia, citing the need for “adequate security” and the debt of companies to Russian air navigation services. In the tourism market, the decision of the Russian authorities call political.

The Russian foreign Ministry pointed out that one of the reasons of the decree about the prohibition of flights was the statement of the Georgian President, Salome Zurabishvili that the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in Tbilisi is to Russia – the “enemy and occupier” of Georgia. Later in an interview with Euronews Zurabishvili said that tourists from Russia should not suffer from the deterioration in relations between the two countries. The tourists actively mocks the next wave of bans on Georgian products and say they are willing to abandon the rest of the country.