Match “Barcelona” – “real” postponed indefinitely
Match of the 10th round of the championship of Spain between “Barcelona” and “real”, which was held on 26 Oct at camp Nou, was postponed due to difficult political situation in Catalonia, reports AS.
The decision to postpone the game was taken by the Committee for the competition (KPS), the Spanish football Federation.
The government, through the Higher sports Council also recommended not to hold the game in camp Nou on October 26, considering the holding of the “El Classico” at this time “unsubstantiated” due to the lack of security.
The most likely date for the bout KPS believes 18 Dec. However, this date does not suit the leadership of La Liga, which believes that “El Classico” on a weekday (Wednesday) may adversely affect profit television operators.
At the end of 8 rounds, real Madrid leads the Spanish League, ahead of “Barcelona” on two points. Next Saturday both teams will play on the road, “blaugranas” against “Eibar”, and “Blancos” will meet with Mallorca.
In the last days in Barcelona protests erupted incurred in connection with the sentencing of the nine Catalan officials and politicians on charges of rioting and holding a referendum on Catalan independence in 2017.