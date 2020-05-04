Match “Dynamo” in the Cup were among the 50 best games in football history (photos)
Authoritative Spanish sports newspaper Marca published a series of articles under the title “the 50 best matches in history.”
The list of such games was the meeting that took place 34 years and 2 days ago in Lyon. Then in the arena “Stade de Gerland” in the final of the Cup winners ‘ Cup UEFA meets Dynamo Kiev and Atletico Madrid.
The goals Aleksandr Zavarov, Blokhin and Evgeny Evtushenko recorded the triumph of wards of Valery Lobanovsky in Europe – 3:0. Thus, “Dynamo” has repeated its success of 11 years ago in the same tournament.
Note that this match of Spanish journalists designated by the 49th “head”.
We will add that in the nomination top-50 hit, 6 Spanish clubs four representatives from Germany and England, 2 from Italy and one of the USSR (Dynamo), Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal and Romania.
Most often mentioned the matches involving the “real” and “Milan” (5 matches), 4 times nominated hit “Barcelona”, 3 – “Manchester United”, and 2 – Bayern Munich, Benfica and Ajax, and one Dynamo, Borussia D., “athletic”, “Tottenham”, “Manchester city”, “Standard”, Napoli, Panathinaikos, Benfica, Deportivo, Betis, “Athletic”, “Steaua”, “Liverpool”, “Fortuna” and “Eintracht”.
At the national level most often mentioned the matches involving the national team of Germany (FRG, GDR) – 11, Brazil and Argentina 6, England and Holland 4, France and the Soviet Union 3, Czechoslovakia, Russia, Peru, Portugal and Spain – 2, and one each from Belgium, Colombia, Hungary, Uruguay, Malta, Nigeria, North Korea and Yugoslavia.
Full list of nominees for the top 50 as follows:
- 50. Real Madrid – Borussia D. – 4:0 (second match of 1/16 finals of the UEFA Cup, in 1985, the first match – 1:5)
- 49. Dynamo – Atletico – 3:0 (final of the Cup winners ‘ Cup 1985/86)
- 48. “Manchester United” – “Bavaria” – 2:1 (final League CHempionov-1998/99)
- 47. Brazil’s national team – national team of Czechoslovakia (world Cup final-1962)
- 46. Tottenham – Manchester city – 3:2 (FA Cup final-1980/81)
- 45. Team England – team Germany 4:2 (FIFA world Cup final 1966)
- 44. The Dutch team – the Brazilian national team – 2:0 (semi-final of world Cup 1974)
- 43. Argentina – Belgium – 2:0 (semi-final 1986 FIFA world Cup)
- 42. Argentina’s national team – team Colombia – 0:5 (qualifying tournament for the world Cup in 1994)
- 41. “Milan” – “real” – 5:0 (the reciprocal semifinal match of League of Champions-1988/89, the first match – 1:1)
- 40. “Barcelona” – “Standard” – 2:1 (the final of the Cup winners ‘ Cup 1981/82)
- 39. “Napoli” – “Milan” – 4:1 (series a season 1988/89)
- 38. Brazil – England 1:0 (group stage the final stage of the 1970 FIFA world Cup)
- 37. West Germany – USSR national team – 3:0 (final of the European championship 1970)
- 36. Argentina – Italy – 1:1 (penalty 4:3, the semi-finals of the 1990 FIFA world Cup)
- 35. Team Russia – team Holland – 3:1 (semi-final Euro-2008)
- 34. France – Portugal 3:2 (semi-final of the European championship-1984)
- 33. Ajax – Bayern 4:0 (final, European Cup Champions-1972/73)
- 32. The Dutch team – the USSR national team – 2:0 (final of the European championship-1988)
- 31. Ajax – Panathinaikos – 2:0 (final of the European Cup 1970/71)
- 30. Winners West Germany – Hungary – 3:2 (finals of the world Championship-1954)
- 29. Brazil – Uruguay – 1:2 (FIFA world Cup final 1950)
- 28. Benfica – FC Barcelona – 3:2 (final of the European Cup 1960/61)
- 27. Brazil – the French team – 1:1 (penalty 3:4, the quarter-finals of the 1986 FIFA world Cup)
- 26. Brazil – USSR – 2:1 (group stage the final stage of world Cup 1982)
- 25. Team Germany – team Germany – 0:1 (group stage, final phase home Germany world Cup 1974)
- 24. Team Czechoslovakia – West Germany – 2:2 (penalty 5:3, the final of the European championship-1976)
- 23. Spain – the national team of Malta 12:1 (the qualifying tournament of the European championship-1984)
- 22. Deportivo – AC Milan 4:0 (second match of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League, the first match – 1:4, one of the goals on account of Andriy Shevchenko)
- 21. Brazil’s national team – the national team of Peru – 4:2 (1/4 final world Cup 1970)
- 20. Nigeria national team – Brazil – 4:3 (final Olympics-1996)
- 19. Spanish national team – Russian national team – 3:0 (UEFA Euro 2008)
- 18. Betis – athletic – 2:2 (penalties 8:7, the final of the Spanish Cup-1976/77)
- 17. Team Portugal – team of the DPRK – 5:3 (1/4 final world Cup 1966)
- 16. The German team is the national team of Yugoslavia – 4:1 (group stage, final stage world Cup 1990)
- 15. Team Argentina – national team of Peru – 6:0 (first group stage of world Cup 1978)
- 14. “Manchester United” – “real” – 4:3 (the return match of the 1/4 finals of the 2002/03 UEFA Champions League, first leg – 1:3)
- 13. West Germany – England 3:1 (1/4 finals of the European championship in 1972)
- 12. AC Milan – Steaua with 4:0 (final, European Cup Champions-1988/89)
- 11. Italy – West Germany – 4:3 (semi-final of the 1970 FIFA world Cup)
- 10. Real Madrid – Barcelona 2:6 (La Liga-2008/09)
- 9. “Manchester United” – Benfica 4:1 (the final of the European Cup 1967/68)
- 8. Team Germany – team France 3:3 (on penalties 5:4, the semi-finals of the 1982 world Cup)
- 7. “Liverpool” – “Milan” – 3:3 (penalty 3:2, crucial not scored by Andriy Shevchenko from the penalty spot, the UEFA Champions League 2004/05)
- 6. Argentina – England 2:1 (1/4 finals of the 1986 world Cup, the “Hand of God” from Maradona)
- 5. Netherlands – Argentina – 4:0 (second group stage of the world Cup 1974, the Dutch goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed touched the match ball only once)
- 4. “Barcelona” – “fortune” – 4:3 (the final of the Cup winners ‘ Cup 1978/79)
- 3. Team Germany – team Italy – 0:2 (semi-final Euro 2006)
- 2. “Real” – “Eintracht” – 7:3 (the finals of the European Cup 1959/60)
- 1. Italy – Brazil – 3:2 (the second group stage of the 1982 world Cup, the famous hat-trick of Paolo Rossi).