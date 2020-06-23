Match “Dynamo” – “the ear” there were four penalties, removal and disputed refereeing (video)
Dynamo – Kolos
In the final match of the 27th round of the Ukrainian Premier League Kiev “Dynamo” took the clear outsider of the upper sub – Kolos.
Surprisingly the match was very hard. Apparently, the owners of many emotions and forces took matches against Zorya in the League and semifinals in the Cup of Ukraine against “Minaya”.
The match was marked by numerous falls of players in the penalty areas, the tips of VAR and a red card.
In the end, the referee Serhiy Boyko in the match appointed 4 penalties, distributing them equally between the teams.
The implementation of the 11-meter and has revealed the winner of the match – the hosts used their chances one hundred percent, while only half 2-1 and Dynamo continues to hold second place in the standings.