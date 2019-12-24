Match English Premier League Tottenham – Chelsea was interrupted due to racism (video)
The final match of the 18th round of the English Premier League between the teams of Tottenham and Chelsea (0:2) was interrupted in the middle of the second half after fans of the home began to offend on racial grounds of ‘ defender Antonio rüdiger – fans began to portray monkey gestures.
Antonio Rüdiger
Stadium announcer was called three times fans of “spurs” to stop insulting the German players, and one referee from Manchester’s Anthony Taylor took a break and went to the coaches Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard.
The reason for such behaviour of fans “Tottenham” was the episode with the removal of the hosts striker son Heung-min. After viewing VAR a Korean received a red card for an intentional kick to the body that is rüdiger.
Son Heung-Min gets a red card from the referee
It is noteworthy that the other black players of “Chelsea” racial insults were not exposed.
Players of Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma (left) and Fikayo Tomori
Representatives Tottenham have already started their own investigation in relation to their fans together with Chelsea and their players.