Match “nice” – “Marseille” was interrupted by homophobic banners and chants (photo)
Clement Stavrev stops the match
The third round of the French League 1 between “nice” and “Marcel” (1:2), which was played on the eve on the French Riviera, was interrupted for 27 minutes.
The referee Stavrev Clement led the team in the locker room.
The reason is homophobic banners and chants from the fans. Fans unhappy active imposition of LGBT values from the French League.
“Welcome to Ineos. In nice we also love to pedal,” written on the banner. Pédale word was painted in bright gay color and in French can be translated as “fag”. The banner was addressed to the new sponsor of the “nice”, the chemical group Ineos, which is owned by the richest man in the UK Jim Ratcliffe. This spring, Ratcliff also bought the British Cycling team and Team Sky – now it carries the name Team Ineos.
This is not the only banner on the “Allianz Riviera”, which drew the attention of judges and officials of the match.
In his fantasies fans propose to extend the guest sector of the stadium was “more gay” (plus gay). “Gay” in French is consonant with “gay” (gai).