Match “Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” trusted to judge the women’s team of judges
May 28, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Catherine Mosul
The referees Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) has named the referees who have been appointed for the matches of the 24th round of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL).
It is noteworthy that the Central match of the round between Shakhtar and Dynamo was entrusted to a female judge to the panel of judges led by FIFA referee Catherine Mosul, reported on the official website of the UAF.
Kharkov will help from Kiev Aleksandra Ardasheva and sumchanka Marina Musketeers.
Recall Mansoul was in the top five of the best football referees in the world in 2018.