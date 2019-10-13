“Matchmakers-7”: in the Russian Federation commented that the series has lost another star
In the last days in the Russian media appeared information about moving stars of the series “Matchmakers”, actress Ludmila Artemieva in Germany.
Supposedly, the artist decided to go on “indefinite period” in Germany. However, the General Director acting Agency “Agni-Movie” Maria Preconceive told Nation News that the rumors are not true.
In an interview with the publication she said that moving to Germany could not happen, because the actress is busy in Moscow in performances.
“It’s absolute nonsense, she lives in Moscow and plays every day in the performances. This kind of nonsense, I don’t even know what Germany. Simply open the playbill and see that her endless performances in Moscow and St. Petersburg, she just can’t live in another country, “explained Preconceive.
As you know, the sixth season of “Matchmakers” was completed in 2013.
The role of the driver at the bakery, Ivan Budko actor Fyodor Dobronravov said he was not sure whether he wants to continue to star in the project. But “understand that the audience is still waiting for the continuation”. However, the actor stated that “the show is nothing but good, — no politics, no blood.”
Shooting can be resumed in Belarus. According to Dobronravova, in the seventh season left all the old characters and new.
As previously reported “FACTS”, actor Anatoly Vasiliev, known for playing Yuri Kovalev in the notorious television series “Matchmakers”, told why she decided to leave the project. According to the actor, after the series began to remove the other Director — the first seasons were filmed under the direction of Yuri Morozov, and after it was replaced by Director Andrey Yakovlev series has lost all meaning and interest.
