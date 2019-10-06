“Matchmakers-8” Lukashenka appealed to Zelensky with a tempting offer
During the negotiations in Zhytomyr Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky, the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has expressed readiness to lift the Ukrainian colleagues movie.
To him quotes the press service of the President of Belarus.
According to Lukashenko, the joint film can further show how close and good relations between peoples.
“Matchmakers” wanted to make. The war started, “Matchmakers” are not removed. Well, the Belarusian “Matchmakers” take off. We are ready to provide all the conditions. They have gorgeous. You have a tremendous experience — something that we have. Let us work together to create these movies to our people saw that we are family, will not run away and flee not going”, — said the Belarusian leader.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the presidents of Belarus and Ukraine Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Zelensky has shown sympathy towards each other, revealing “clinked their glasses” the glasses with water on stage bilateral regional Forum in Zhytomyr. In the frame published video Zelensky pours himself and Lukashenko mineral water, as Belarusian President offers to “clink” glasses.
