“Matchmakers” closer together, and the producers lit: details became known of the relations of the stars of the show
The series “Matchmakers” is fraught with many mysteries: for example, actress Anna Kosmal it was during filming she met her future husband and later got pregnant. Actor Alexander Vasilev left the series because of the constant mockery in the frame from Fyodor Dobronravov, writes informational resource VistaNews.
Not less romantic aspects of the relationship between Lyudmila Artemyev and Alexander Feklistovym.
“Alexander Berkovich, who plays in the frame of the new man Olga Kovaleva, fell in love with the actress for real,” says the author.
Lonely Lyudmila allegedly first said Berkowitz reciprocated, but their relationship is on the site for some reason began to interfere with the producers, and to be more precise, it was only the General producer.
In the 6th season of “the Matchmakers” the main producer and writer of the series was Vladimir Zelensky, who gave conditions that no personal relationships at the site should not be, supposedly they interfere with work and spoil the reputation of the series. First pair was hidden from prying eyes, but they always fished together.
Then Zelensky promised to breed them according to the script and show separately. Supposedly in the frame they appear together will not. In the end, the couple began to argue in the background. Have any jealousy against each other. It turns out that first SWAT brought them together, and then the producers took them at different angles. Rumor has it that Ludmila Artemieva even going to marry him the second time, although earlier was convinced that her marriage is no longer interesting. Meet your man — Alexander Feklistova she was unable to marry him due to the hard conditions of Vladimir Zelensky.
Then the series has stopped off due to a Russian attack on Ukraine. The lull lasted 5 years. And already the 7th season, which is scheduled to release in theaters in 2020, made from Artemieva and Feklistova enemies. The actors stopped talking and everyone got his personal life.
“A beautiful novel, which was so happy all colleagues of actors and could not be today’s reality,” — said the publication.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the last days in the Russian media appeared information about moving stars of the series “Matchmakers”, actress Ludmila Artemieva in Germany. Supposedly, the artist decided to go on “indefinite period” in Germany. However, the representative of the actress said that these rumors are not true. According to her, the move to Germany is impossible, as the actress is busy in Moscow in performances.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter