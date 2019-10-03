“Matchmakers” will be Ukrainian: Zelensky prohibits the display of the series in Russia
In the fall of 2019 in Russia had to start showing offensive series “Matchmakers”, which caused mass protests in Ukraine because of the violation of his actors law countries. But one of the creators of the series, the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has decided to ban its showing in the country-occupier. Write about the Yandex news.
The resource reminds that in 2015 in connection with the aggression of Russia against Ukraine shooting was frozen. In the middle of 2017 the newly started shooting season 7 of “the Matchmakers”, but in Ukraine he was banned.
Despite the fact that in the summer of 2019 the state of Ukraine has banned the broadcast of “the Matchmakers”, Vladimir Zelensky could reach out and SWAT began to show the Ukrainians, starting from 6 (extreme) season.
All materials that were withdrawn by the Directors in Ukraine before the creators were forbidden to release in Russia.
Now had to get a new Russian version of “the Matchmakers”, filmed in Belarus and Georgia, but it was never release due to the lack of rights of the directing part of the series.
“And since the series has brought a good profit to its producers, among whom was Vladimir Zelensky, the “Matchmakers” in the near future will be Ukrainian,” — suggests the Russian resource.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the series “Matchmakers-7” is undergoing big changes in the cast. From Kiev Anna Kosmal refused the role in the series, because for a child, so the place Zhenya Kovaleva, first staged casting.
