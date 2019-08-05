Materialistic fiancée canceled the wedding, as the guests refused to pay for participating in the celebration
A simple resident of Canada named Susan suddenly called off my wedding for a very strange reason. The fact is that Susan dreamed of a ceremony with a “scale” like Kim Kardashian. But for such a luxurious holiday you need at least 60 thousand dollars. For the sake of collecting the required amount, the young lady invited his relatives, kinfolks, friends, acquaintances.. the Whole idea was that each guest will bring a gift of no less than 1.5 thousand dollars.
What was disappointing girls, to know that her family is so greedy people. They didn’t want to come to such a large-scale celebration. In tears, Susan was quick to cancel the wedding ceremony.
As told to Susan, only 8 people were not against such immodest claims. Her witness gave 5 thousand dollars, but the family of the spouse
— only 3 thousand. The rest completely ignored her claim of payment for their participation.
Susan also did my homework: in their invitation card it stated that without the 1.5 thousand dollars to come should not be.
The unfortunate groom materialistic girls tried to comfort her with a proposal to organize a modest celebration in Las Vegas. The girl was furious: she’s “not some kind of harlot” to celebrate the most important day in her life in the company of “alcoholics” and “gamblers”.
All ended in failure. The groom broke down and called the bride of an arrogant bitch because of what their relationship is clearly coming to an end. Such a situation, their feelings could not stand, despite the fact that they were together 14 years!
Susan withdrew from all social networks and some period went to South
America.
Users of the Internet was mildly shocked. However, most people are happy for the guy, because he could marry such a horrible girl. And, fortunately, nothing happened.