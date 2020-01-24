Maternity tourism: the US has restricted the entry for pregnant women
The U.S. state Department announced new rules forbidding pregnant women to travel to the United States to give birth. About it writes BBC.
The rule will take effect on Friday, January 24, and is designed to suppress the so-called maternity tourism.
In accordance with this rule, pregnant women applying for visas in the United States, you may need to prove that they have a special reason for travel, in addition to births on U.S. soil.
Almost all children born in the U.S. receive automatic citizenship, which is the cause of maternity tourism.
The administration of U.S. President Donald trump said that the new visa rule is necessary to protect national security and public health.
Trump seeks to restrict immigration in the U.S. and has previously questioned the constitutional amendment that grants citizenship to “all persons born in the United States.”
Conservatives have long condemned the so-called “anchor” babies born in the U.S. from parents who do not live in the US and give birth in this country just to get their children citizenship.
The new rule
The new rule applies to visitors who wish to obtain visas category B.
It allows consular officers to deny a visa to anyone whose “primary purpose” in obtaining this visa to give birth in the United States.
“The maternity tourism industry is also replete with criminal activities, including international criminal schemes,” said the state Department.
Innovation also tightens rules for those who wish to enter the United States for treatment.
Applicants for a visa must now prove that they have the “means and intentions” to pay for their medical expenses, and convince the consular officer that they have agreed with the doctor in the US who is willing to provide them with treatment.
Press Secretary to the President Stephanie Grisham stated that “industry maternity tourism is threatening to overwhelm hospital resources are valuable and full of criminal activities.”
“The closure of this clear immigration loopholes will allow to deal with these abuses and, ultimately, to defend the United States from threats to national security,” she added.
How many children are born within the maternity tourism?
There is no record of how many children born in the U.S. each year, but there are various estimates of this phenomenon.
According to the US Centers for control and prevention of diseases in 2017, foreign women gave birth to about 10,000 children. This is the last year for which data are available.
In 2007 this number was 7800.
According to the Center for immigration studies, which advocates for tougher immigration laws, about 33,000 children were born to women on temporary tourist visas in the period from the second half of 2016 to the first half of 2017.
Currently pregnant women can enter the United States even before birth, according to customs and border protection.
But their entry can be restricted if there is reason to believe that she intends to remain in the U.S. beyond the time provided its a visa or anticipates that the US taxpayers will pay the bill for her birth.
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark
Different
IN THE UNITED STATES
pregnancy
visa