Matriarchy: the “Mnau Inco” removed family member “From Tomboy to lady”
In the new episode “Mnau Inco” this time there was no fighting, but withdrew the family of one of the brightest participants of the project “From Tomboy to lady” the Darianah Semidotsky (ostafiychuk).
It turned out, the family Darianah and Paul is a matriarchy. It is this word called guys way when the wife earns, and her husband is in search of himself.
Update — was. Now Paul went to work, and Darian began to pay more attention to the daughter.
Recall that married Pasha and Dori on the show “From Tomboy to lady”. The role of “Tomboy” was so memorable to the audience that they now see in a woman negative traits and criticize her husband and child.
She Dariana in social networks meet all the offenders, but tired and had to stop doing this.
Recall that in the last issue of hero beat “new” wife.
