Matt Damon will be working on the rig
Famous actor Matt Damon will soon go to France as a worker on the rig. According to the script of the new film, the actor will play in it oilman, Thriller will be released in November 2020.
According to available information, expected the movie has the working title of Stillwater. According to the storyline, a man travels to a European country in order to see my daughter, who is in prison for murder according to the court verdict. She is a young woman claims that the crime she did not commit. Father overcomes language barriers, he is faced with cultural differences and difficulties in the legal system unfamiliar state. He tries to prove the innocence of his daughter. Ribbon hero finds new friends and begins to think about his mission in today’s complex world.
In the film along with Matt Damon will play Abigail Breslin and Camille Kotten. The Thriller will be removed on the basis of the script written by Thomas Bridegrom, noé debré, Tom McCarthy and Marcus hince.