Matthew McConaughey started a Instagram: that the post star

The famous Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey became closer to his fans. On the day of his 50th anniversary he joined the social network Instagram. Actor signed to his wife, colleagues star Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and Justin Bieber, as well as to a charitable organization.
Matthew has published the first video, which explains why he decided to join the social network. McConaughey says that the page wants to talk with subscribers and to share with the world your thoughts.
“Look, this is my first attempt to share a view of the world, and I’m a little nervous about this, because honestly… I know what I want to have a monologue, I’m not sure I want to have a dialogue… I’m curious to see, will amuse you, make you think or get emotional — I hope everything at once,” said Matthew. His post less than a day gained more than 1 million views.
