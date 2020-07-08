MAU announced the 15 Charter flights to Turkey and Egypt
Photo: facebook.com/pg/eugenedihne
The flights will be operated from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odessa and Zaporozhye on the Egyptian and Turkish resorts to order a tour operator.
UIA launches 15 summer routes from Ukraine to Egypt and Turkey. This reports the press service of the airline on Wednesday, July 8.
Charter flights will be operated by order of tour operator Coral Travel from Kiev, Kharkov, Lvov, Odessa and Zaporozhye.
Of Ukrainian cities you can fly to Turkish resorts of Antalya, Bodrum, Dalaman and Egypt Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh. Flights can be bought only through the above mentioned tour operator.
Charter flights to Turkey:
- Kiev — Antalya;
- Kiev — Bodrum;
- Kiev — Dalaman
- Kharkov — Antalya;
- Kharkov — Bodrum;
- Lviv — Antalya;
- Lviv — Bodrum;
- Odessa — Antalya;
- Zaporizhia — Antalya.
Charter flights to Egypt:
- Kiev — Hurghada;
- Kiev — Sharm-El-Sheikh;
- Kharkov — Hurghada;
- Lviv — Hurghada;
- Lviv — Sharm El-Sheikh;
- Zaporizhia — Hurghada.
Recall that Ryanair will launch five routes from Lviv to Italy. Ryanair will perform flights from Lviv to Bari, Naples, Palermo, Turin and Treviso airport near Venice with a frequency of twice a week.
It was also reported that Air France resumes regular flights to Ukraine. The flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays. And on August 24, Air France plans to increase the frequency of flights to three a week.
korrespondent.net