MAU reduces 900 employees Korrespondent.net

Forced termination of flights during the quarantine, brought the company a loss of $ 60 million.
Ukraine international airlines announced large losses incurred during the quarantine, because of what forced to lay off 900 employees. On Wednesday, July 29, reported the press Secretary of the President of the company Dmitry Design in comments to UKRINFORM.
He noted that as a result of the temporary cessation of flights UIA received about $ 60 million loss.
“Every month idle airlines cost about $ 14.5 million of mandatory spending that formed the amount of damage of about 60 million over the period of the termination of the company”, — said Design.
According to him, this forced the company to cut some staff.
“Easy to work company and a significant decline in the airline’s operations after the resumption of flights of Ukraine leads to the forced gradual reduction of about 900 employees of MAU,” said Desin.
He stressed that he considered the flights of the restored hard even now, because after the restoration of Ukraine’s air traffic in June to plan routes have a large number of restrictions imposed by other States.
Earlier it was reported, comau refused to buy three Boeing 737 MAX.
As reported a month ago,the UIA resumes 24 international flight.
