MAU refused to buy three Boeing 737 MAX
The reason was the delay in supply after Boeing sent the model to fix problems that led to two crashes.
Airline Ukraine International airlines has terminated the lease agreement for three new Boeing 737 MAX due to the delay of deliveries. On Wednesday, July 22, reports Interfax-Ukraine with reference to information of the press service of the airline.
It is noted that the company was to receive the aircraft in may 2019. However, at the moment the aircraft has not been received and there is no clear information on the restoration of commercial flights on the aircraft type 737 MAX.
At the moment air UIA fleet consists of 34 aircraft.
The airline is considering expanding its fleet, but “forced to implement a flexible policy of naval administration, solely on the basis of the market situation. In the future will be taken a number of decisions by the Navy on the basis of the future plans of operating in the market”, — quotes Agency the statement of the company.
As is known, the use of the Boeing 737 MAX was discontinued in March of 2019 after two crashes of aircraft of this type that claimed the lives of 346 people. Also Boeing has suspended the construction of the 737 MAX until may 2020.
Posteu aircraft have found new vulnerabilities, however, the model 737 MAX promised to return to the skies in June-July 2020. It is worth noting that in late may the Boeing savila resuming production of the 737 MAX, and at the end of June in the United States began certification flights of the Boeing 737 MAX.
