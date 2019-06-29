Mauritania vs Angola live streaming free: preview, prediction
We propose to read our forecast for the game Mauritania – Angola, which will be held on June 29. Angolans have already scored one point, today’s victory will practically provide a place in the playoffs. Can you win it?
Mauritania
The national team of Mauritania in the final control matches lost twice with the same score 1: 3 to Ghana and Benin, though Madagascar also won (3: 1). The Mauritians struck the gates of Mali (1: 4) at the African Cup of Nations, except that their rival scored four times as much.
In fairness, Mokhtar El Hasen scored with a penalty.
Angola
Angola’s national team without any problems passed the qualification stage, being ahead of today’s opponent in the fight for the first line, despite the equality of points. In the first match of the tournament against the uncompromising Tunisia (1: 1), the Angolans even had a slight advantage and deserved a draw.
The only ball in the account forward Dzhalma Kampos.
Statistics
Angola has lost one of the last nine matches.
Angola scored four goals for two full-time confrontation.
Mauritania misses six games in a row.
Forecast
According to our forecast, the obvious superiority is on the side of more experienced Angolans who rely on their age leaders. The Mauritanians miss a lot and look like an obvious outsider to the quartet. We think that the best players of the favorite will make a victory in one or two goals and will form an exit to the playoffs.