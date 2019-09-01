Max Barskih has introduced a new lyrical song “by chance”
The contractor released the track “by chance”.
“By the end of summer each has accumulated its own history. I want your story associated with this song. In my life there was a coincidental meeting with the man who inspired me to write this track”, — intrigued the actor.
New song lordly has captivated his fans. “Great music amid all the dross and banality. Max, you’re super”, “Nothing gets to my heart, as the voice of max,” “surprisingly… lordly miraculously cool for the past eight years for me. Space songs and music from him,” — admired by the users.