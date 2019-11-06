Max Barskih is sent to the annual international tour
Singer Max Barsky was soon sent to an international tour. The first concert he will hold in Vilnius, Lithuania.
At the same time in different parts of the world, fans of the singer launched a flash mob in support of the second world tour of the manor. Fans are calling for max to expand the concert to the geography of the five continents.
The singer will perform in Lithuania, Belarus, Russia, UK, USA, Canada, Australia, the Czech Republic, Sweden etc.
Nezemnaya World Tour 2020 will be the largest concert tour of the singer for his entire musical career and will be dedicated to the main premiere of the year — album “7”. The fifth longplay of the artist in less than a year reached 3 platinum, and the tracks took the leading positions of the charts of Apple Music at the same time 8 countries.