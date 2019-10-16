Max Barskih seen in the company of a striking blonde
Paparazzi managed to take some pictures of the singer with the beautiful blonde.
Despite the fact that the theme of the personal life 29-year-old max Barsky interested in a female fan, the singer never reveals the details. Even when the network was actively discussed the novel of max with ex-participant of “VIA gra” Misha Romana, expected beloved did not comment on their relationship.
Now the publication StarHit published a photo of max taken in a nightclub in Beverly hills. In the pictures the actor is resting in the company Faces Osipova. It is known that with the aristocratic girl I met last year, during the show, Miss U. United States in new York.
“They sat the whole evening together, cuddled and laughed. Max no visitors were not allowed, were forbidden to shoot. It seemed that they’re a couple”, — quotes the words of the witness StarHit.