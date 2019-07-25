Max Barsky announced the completion of a career: it became known cause (video)
Actively touring in Russia Ukrainian singer Max Barskih made the decision to retire. About it the actor said in Jurmala channel Muz-TV.
The reason, according to singer, was the lack of time for personal life.
“I want to give a little time for his personal life, because she is lame. I dedicate myself 100% to the people and come home alone and fall asleep alone…”, — said Barsky.
Before leaving the stage the singer is planning to go on tour with their latest tour.
The tour will include the United States, Canada, Australia and EU countries.
“For the first time going to Australia, Copenhagen, Czech Republic. It is likely that this tour will be the last”, — said the musician.
As you know, lately Barsky most of the time in Russia where he performs and where he had a large number of fans.
As previously reported “FACTS” in may, Max Barsky was involved in a serious accident in Los Angeles. There, he moved on a cool car Chevrolet Camaro, photo of in Instagram lordly has shocked his fans. The front of the car shattered. The actor admitted that he was in a serious accident. But then he reassured fans: he’s all right. Other details of the incident, he said. Said only that now it will be much more to life, and advised everyone to wear seat belts.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter