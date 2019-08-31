Max Barsky commented on his departure from the scene
In the network appeared rumors about the departure of max Barsky from the scene.
Not long ago, the network was shocked by unexpected reports that Max Barskih decided to leave the scene. In a new interview for Cosmopolitan magazine, the singer decided to comment on the rumors. So, the actor has denied the information on the completion of his musical career.
“In the world of media words of love to read in convenient for publication forms to attract more attention and increase ratings. The phrase was taken out of context. Off stage I’m not going. Music is my life and without it I can not imagine their everyday life. I was talking about the massive round of “Extraterrestrial”, which will take place in 2020. We will visit more than 20 countries plan to give more than 100 concerts, so in any case I will need a rest after. Want to take your time to recover, to find breath for a new revolution in creativity,” says Max.