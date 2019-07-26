Max Barsky spoke about retirement
Popular Ukrainian singer Max Barskih leaves the stage and goes on a farewell tour. Such headings has appear the media after the story on MUZ-TV, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
In the video, said that the singer announced the end of his musical career, and the reason was the alleged lack of time for personal life. And the singer said in an interview that the tour may be the last. That is, the artist never claimed that leaving the stage, but only hinted.
“I want to give a little time for yourself, your personal life, because she is lame. I dedicate myself 100% to the people and come home alone, sleep alone,” — says in the video, Max.
“For the first time going to Australia, Copenhagen, the Czech Republic… Trying to him (the tour — Ed.) to prepare mentally, because it’s hard. It is likely that this tour will be the last,” said Barsky.