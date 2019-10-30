Maxim Fadeev fired all their artists
The famous Russian producer Maxim Fadeev, who told earlier about the serious health problems and transferred clinical death, made an unexpected statement. He decided to close his center of MALFA, which he directed for 31 years and opened the door to show business for many now famous artists decided to release all their charges in free swimming.
“The time has come to tell You the truth personally in order to avoid all sorts of speculations and conjectures. Label MALFA, whose longtime leaders, I have more than 30 years, made the decision on the termination of the contracts with all the actors, without exception. All of the content we gave to his former artists, free of charge. With the exception of two artists, which, unfortunately, we are unable to negotiate,” — said Maxim Fadeev.
He wished all the players success and added that he intends to radically reshape the work of the production center, to focus on one, maximum two artists. That is, to shift from mass Mar the exclusive.
We will remind, Maxim Fadeev has discovered many stars, including Linda, Glucose. He worked with the band SEREBRO, Olga Seryabkina, was the producer of “factory of stars” alumni of which were well-known artists Polina Gagarina, Yulia Savicheva, Elena Temnikova and others.
Who will continue to work, he said. In party say that the producer took a radical decision because of the scandals, and health problems. he recently suffered a severe heart attack.
His ex-soloist Olga Seryabkina, which were attributed an affair with a producer, who now performs solo under the pseudonym MOLLY.
