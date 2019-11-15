“Maxim lucky”: beloved Vitorgan showed photo in lingerie
The woman’s ex-husband Ksenia Sobchak Maxim Vitorgan actress Nino Ninidze, who recently showed “pregnant belly”, has pleased fans of a photo in their underwear.
“Open arms”, — she signed the. In the photo Nina stands at the window, away from the viewer it covers the transparent curtain.
“Maxim is lucky, that girl next to you,” “beautiful, clean”, “Beautiful”, write the commentators.
Note that the network users really like steam Vitorgan and Ninidze. 28-year-old actress behaves modestly on people, and Maxim even applies to You.
Also Nino made friends with the daughter of Maxim and parents lovers have long been familiar and good choice for the children.
Recall that the ex-wife Vitorgan enjoying a new relationship. Even recently published a nickname that gave her second husband.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter