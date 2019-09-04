Maxim Vitorgan stood up for Ksenia Sobchak before the haters
Known Russian TV presenter, journalist and public figure Kseniya Sobchak became involved in a new scandal. This time it’s not about her personal life. A wave of criticism in the network caused her documentary “Day of ignorance” the anniversary of the tragedy in Beslan, which occurred 15 years ago. Xenia, who conceived the film in order to remind us of the terrible tragedy and to show the “inhumanity not only of terrorists, but of power”, did not even know how many angry comments will come upon it.
In a post on Instagram, she admitted that after reading she is a nervous wreck.
“I live in a hostile environment, where many fiercely hate me” — recognized presenter. She believed that “over the years the sensitivity to any criticism atrophied“she Sabchak. But no.
“To be honest, here, even me, defended a long time ago a thick armor against the human g… on, crippled. Mind not winning. Put an end to hatred and an unwillingness to think”, — said Sobchak.
Xenia accused that she “Kapitsa on the mountain”, and also referred to as false and corrupt. “What You respect? Where can hypnoti — there Sobchak”, “You many don’t like because you have no position, you are rushing around all choose what and where you are profitable and loyal to only pop music and others like them”, “the Reason for this attitude to your work – the loss of confidence. You work for those who have lost a reputation similar to that inverse relationship is obvious”, “if You’re Not at this time called children “small bastard?” — write under the post Sobchak.
One of the first to protect the presenter was her ex-husband Maxim Vitorgan, with whom after a divorce, preserved friendly relations.
“Xenia, you’re done! This work is your pride. And will remain it. The foam will settle”, — he said and added that this work they will show their son Platon.
Recall, Ksenia Sobchak and Maxim Vitorgan has officially announced that they are no longer a couple. The cause of the break media called the novel presenter with Director Konstantin Bogomolov, wedding which is allegedly scheduled for September 13.
Vitorgan also satisfied with personal life — he was spotted on vacation with a young actress Nino Ninidze.
