May be contaminated with E. coli: the company announced a massive recall of salads
The company Missa Bay, LLC is Recalling approximately 272 97 pounds (44 kg) lettuce products because they may be contaminated with E. coli E. coli. This writes Fox6now.
The products have been produced from 14 October 2019 16 October 2019.
A list of the recalled salads can be found in the table on the link.
These products were sent to retail outlets in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, new Jersey, new York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Consumers who have questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Manager for work with customers by phone 1-800-800-7822.
Consumers with questions on food safety can call the free hotline of the USDA at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or write in the chat Ask the USDA from 10:00 to 18:00 PM Eastern time, Monday through Friday.