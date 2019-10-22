May cause cancer: doctors of the USA require a warning on packages of cheese
American doctors urge the Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines (FDA) to add labels warning about breast cancer to all cheese products.
A group of doctors representing more than 12,000 professionals across the United States, urges the FDA to require that manufacturers indicate on the labels of cheese and cheese products warning about the possible development of breast cancer, says CBS New York.
“Cheese produced from milk of animal origin, contains reproductive hormones, which can increase the risk of mortality from breast cancer,” the report of the Committee of doctors on responsible medicine, it was stated in the petition to the FDA from October 3. October is considered a month of awareness about breast cancer.
Cited by doctors nonprofit studies link cheese — is a milk product high in fat with increased risk of breast cancer patients (not only women but also men).
“Dairy products contain traces of cow’s estrogen, and when milk turns into cheese, estrogens become more concentrated. Although it is only a trace, they apparently biologically active in humans and increase mortality from breast cancer,” reads the statement.
The FDA usually acts against adding warning labels to foods and drinks, including in the case of California when the state tried to add a warning about cancer on packages of coffee.
According to the CDC, in the United States are diagnosed each year about 245 000 cases of breast cancer in females and 2200 in males. Cancer remains the second most common cause of death among women in the United States (after cardiovascular disease), cancer of the breast at the same time — the most common cancer in women.