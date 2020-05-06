May snow and unprecedented cold: in the North-East of the US is cold
The unusually cold spring is going to be even more shocking, as cold air humidity and polar vortices will lead to the formation of completely not seasonal conditions in different parts of the North-Eastern United States. AccuWeather meteorologists said that in the near future there will come a period of frost and snow, which does not conform to the lateness of the season.
Weather in the next few days can seem overwhelming and quite unpleasant after the warmest weekend of the season. After the temperature in new York did not exceed 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius) in April for the first time in 80 years, according to the National weather service (NWS), may 3, the temperature rose to 80 degrees (to 26.6 Celsius).
Unfortunately, for gardeners who have enjoyed good weather last weekend and started the crops, the changing weather conditions more appropriate for March than for may, may be shocking. Episodes of frosty temperatures are predicted for parts of the North-East of the country until mid-may.
“Get ready to cover or to make the house sensitive plants that you bought during the wave of warm weather last weekend,” said Paul of Pustelak, senior meteorologist AccuWeather.
Low temperatures 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-6 to -1 Celsius) are not uncommon until mid-may in most parts of the northeast, except for coastal areas. In fact, the last frost usually occurs in mid-to late may in most parts of the region.
“The problem is that some people may have started to plant summer vegetables and annual flowers,” said Pastilok.
The forecast for the next 10 days could spell disaster for some growers, farmers and winemakers. The temperature drop can cause damage to sensitive inventory, recently bought plants, vineyards and gardens, said Pastilok, whose team forecasting is closely watching how the weather affects the agricultural sector.
But really the non-seasonal part of the weather conditions will be cold days and nights and the possibility of snowfall in some areas. When the nucleus of a mass of cold air will come into its own, the maximum temperature in new York this weekend may 9 and 10, may be 50 degrees (10 C) instead of 70 (21 C), which is the average for the date.
It is projected that during the weekend in Fairbanks, Alaska, the temperature will be higher than in new York, Philadelphia, Cleveland and even Atlanta due to the cold weather in the region.
“Will not only be freezing, snowing, and even accumulated in some parts of the northeast,” said Pastilok.
The first small snow goes Wednesday, 6 may, when a few snowflakes will mix with the air on the highest terrain in Central Appalachia, as in much of the rest of the region will be rain.
More widespread and significant snowfall appears likely in a few days.
“Most likely, the snow accumulation will happen at the end of Friday (may 8) and Saturday (may 9) from the higher elevations of new York state and Northern Pennsylvania to northwestern Connecticut, Western Massachusetts and southern Vermont and new Hampshire,” said Pastilok.
In some areas that are slightly outside the zone designated by Postelecom, also can go at least a small snow and even light snowfall with the continued snow cover on nevymoschena surfaces. Some residents in Northern Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania, Northern West Virginia, Northern new Jersey and southern New England may see snowflakes before the cold will recede in the second half of the month.
There is a chance of rain and snow around Boston and a small chance of the same in new York or at least in the Northern and Western suburbs.
Pastelon explained that in the period from 9 to 13 may, two South of the storm system will enter the region from the South along with a stream of cold air from Canada. The second system can pass from West to East through the lower Great lakes to New England Monday through Tuesday of next week (may 11-12).
Smaller snowfalls could last as long as the weather pattern does not disappear or move in the middle of the month.
“It’s like a late spring version of the polar vortex. If the same pattern occurred during January and February with strong blocking in the jet stream, we would be in deep frost, with frequent snow storms in the Eastern part of the United States,” explained Pastilok.
The late season snowfall in the distant past occurred in the same pattern. For example, on may 25, 1925 in Pittsburgh fell 0.5 inch (1.27 cm) of snow, and in Buffalo, new York, measurable snowfalls were held on 20 may 1907. However, in late season snowfalls tend to occur in relatively small geographical areas.
The most unusual thing about the coming snow that he may fall in the vast territory along the strip length of approximately 500 miles (800 km) from Northern Ohio to Eastern New England.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8913
[name] => weather in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pogoda-v-ssha
)
weather in USA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 21087
[name] => bad weather in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nepogoda-v-ssha
)
weather in сшаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark