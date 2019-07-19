“Maybe I’m stupid, but I do not believe that the Russian attack on Ukraine”: boxer Stud shocked the network…
Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik , stated that he did not believe that Russia attacked Ukraine.
“I don’t know the details. But it’s not exactly what we had on the Russian attack to take the territory. I beg of you. This is how old you must be to believe that? It’s because some say Russian, others in Ukrainian. This is nonsense. Maybe I’m stupid. But I don’t believe” — he said, writes the Tribune.
According to him, the war started due to the fact that the President of Ukraine needed “a smokescreen to quietly Rob the country.”
“Why in Crimea there is no war? It’s not made a single shot. What Crimea is not as important as Donetsk or Lugansk? I think that as a strategic object, it is more important”, — said Stud.
Boxer is confident that the war is necessary in order to “distract them from the main issues”. On the question of who is more to blame in this conflict, he said that both are guilty.
“Both to blame. I think that Poroshenko with Putin is not in touch? I beg you” — he said.
In social networks actively discussing the ideas of famous athlete.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently the world champion under version WBC light heavyweight Ukrainian boxer Alexander Gvozdik (17 wins, 14 of them by knockout) returned to Ukraine after a long stay in the United States, where the boxer lived (in Oxnard, California).
