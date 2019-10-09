“Maybe it’s a ninja?”: shocked by the fee first found the turtle (video)
In the Internet appeared the video, shot on a ranch near the city of North Bay in the canadian province of Ontario. On this five year old Dachshund named Pai for the first time found the turtle. New friend she did not like it. Confused Pai cautiously bypasses a small reptile sniffs to her, barks and growls. The dog is clearly afraid and recoils back each time it seems that a mysterious creature prepares to attack. Although in this case, as the newspaper writes Daily Mail, Pai usually confident and used to consider myself the Queen of the ranches of the pack of the nine taxes.
The dog circles around the turtles, getting closer to her. And she pulls the head into the shell and remains motionless.
The video caused a storm of delight from network users who wrote that they were ready to watch it all day long. “Oh My God ! It’s so adorable, so funny. So typical of dachshunds!”, — wrote in the comments. And someone suggested that Pai fears that she may be “deadly” turtle-ninja — one of the heroes of popular comics and movies.
See also: the Bahamas rescued a dog, which is almost a month spent under the rubble of destroyed by hurricane “Dorian” at home.
See also: Exhausted but happy: the cat had to be put on a drip after Orgy with five cats in a hotel for animals.
Read also: Patience and a little effort: a small Dachshund climbing on a children’s slide after a number of failed attempts.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter