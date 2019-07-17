Maybe once on Mars? The network severely ridiculed the new idea Zelensky

| July 17, 2019 | News | No Comments

Может сразу на Марс? В сети жестко высмеяли новую идею Зеленского

Ukrainians continue to ridicule the new idea of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the Olympic games in the country.

The next wave of banter raised by the blogger Alexey golobutsky in Facebook.

“Zelensky instructed to start preparing for the bid to host the winter Olympics in 2030 or 2032 summer-M. I Think we should take higher! Given that before the election only 5 days, you have to prepare in 2032-m at least to the flight of the first Ukrainian spaceship to Mars! Well and a clear plan of colonization, Yes — there stake out, “and here I ogrocki posiyu”, all in the best traditions of the Quarter,” he wrote.

Может сразу на Марс? В сети жестко высмеяли новую идею Зеленского

The network immediately began to comment on the post of analyst.

Может сразу на Марс? В сети жестко высмеяли новую идею Зеленского

Может сразу на Марс? В сети жестко высмеяли новую идею Зеленского

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.