Maybe once on Mars? The network severely ridiculed the new idea Zelensky
July 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Ukrainians continue to ridicule the new idea of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the Olympic games in the country.
The next wave of banter raised by the blogger Alexey golobutsky in Facebook.
“Zelensky instructed to start preparing for the bid to host the winter Olympics in 2030 or 2032 summer-M. I Think we should take higher! Given that before the election only 5 days, you have to prepare in 2032-m at least to the flight of the first Ukrainian spaceship to Mars! Well and a clear plan of colonization, Yes — there stake out, “and here I ogrocki posiyu”, all in the best traditions of the Quarter,” he wrote.
The network immediately began to comment on the post of analyst.