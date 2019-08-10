Mayor John Tory ordered the “anti-fun” police to leave alone games old people (PHOTO)

Loading...

The mayor of the most populated canadian city, John Tory has ordered the police, noting that its purpose is “anti-fun”, to stop investigating illegal games of older people.

City police are investigating the case of the illegal games in the community centre, the entrance fee for participation which is worth $1,25.

Press Secretary tori said that police are investigating the game as illegal gambling and ordered the lower admission fee to 25 cents, while the investigation proceeded.

But tori assured them that if these games threaten to “blast gambling style Vegas” in the community centers, the city is required to know about this.

He also noted that in Toronto there are much more important problems that could engage the police, so older people need to just leave alone and let them play with these stakes and entry fee, what they wish.

He also personally apologized to some of the players who were involved in the investigation.