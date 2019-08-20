Mayor Tory and Federal officials will announce on protection against erosion (PHOTO)

Loading...

On Monday morning, mayor John Tory together with representatives of the Federal government will make an announcement about the plan for the construction of infrastructure to protect the city’s waterfront from destruction by water.

The announcement will be made at the Humber Bay Park West in Mimico at 10: 30 in the morning.

It is expected that it will be attended by a number of MPs and councilors in Toronto, and officials from the nature conservancy Toronto and region.

The fact that in connection with record water levels in lake Ontario have expressed concerns about the negative impact on the environment. Many popular beaches Toronto recently noted high levels of E. coli after storms.

After officials made statements answer the questions of the media.