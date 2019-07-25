Mazda CX-4 will still get atmosferici
The network has released the first details about the updated kupeobrazny crossover Mazda model CX-4. As it turned out, the design of which was characteristic only for the models sold in China, will now be used for global modifications.
Recall that the car started to produce 3 years ago in China. Despite the potential of this project, the demand for cars began to decrease gradually. Only since the beginning of the SUV sold in the amount of 33 percent less than before. And the manufacturer is sure to stimulate demand will planned restyling.
Photospin showed that new car will get a new grille and front bumper will be a narrow strip with a chrome finish. In addition, the car will get new lighting equipment. As for the interior, on this occasion nothing is known. Most likely there will be new materials.
Under the hood is also not supposed to happen changes. Most likely in the ranks will atmosferici on 2.0 and 2.5 liters, with a return to 158 and 192 horsepower.