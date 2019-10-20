Mazda dealers accept applications for kupeobrazny cross Mazda CX-4
Mazda has announced the start accepting orders for the restyled version of its kupeobrazny crossover Mazda CX-4.
After the restyling of the cross-coupe Mazda CX-4, on which dealers of the brand in China are now actively draw up pre-orders, sports a modified exterior, in the spirit of current models of the brand.
It got new bumpers, leaning forward grille that has spectacular chrome frame with pointed corners on both sides. These “hands” are stretched almost to the end of the headlights.
She head optics on the LED matrices has already become, the filling was replaced and the rear lights.
In the cabin of the updated cross now has an advanced media with a large touchscreen, a redesigned control unit “climate”, as well as new materials.
In motor line Mazda CX-2020 4 includes engines Skyactiv-G with a displacement of two and 2.5 liters and a power of 158 HP and 192, respectively. The role of the transmission of the selected 6МКПП and “automatic” with the same number of steps.
The drive can be front or full.
In the list of available options for novelty includes adaptive cruise control with special regime of movement in traffic jams, camera circular video review, and improved the system of automatic braking.