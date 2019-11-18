Mazda has again hinted at the revival of a rotary motor
On the official channel Mazda posted on Youtube a video called “50 years of rotary” – it visually describes one of the most interesting pages in the biography of the Japanese brand.
The video certainly is, without a doubt, beautiful, but no prospects, he does not.
However, we are looking in the wrong direction as a hint for some future Mazda hid in the video description that contains the phrase “the History of Mazda and rotary engines is not finished yet”.
However, how the Japanese are planning again to use in their cars the cult the Wankel engine, is still unclear. Mazda has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of the emergence of such engines in production cars, but no specifics are still there. We will remind that from this technology, the company refused back in 2012, turning the coupe RX-8.
However, in 2015, the brand has released a concept RX-Vision, but then show the prototype of the modern history of the Japanese rotors are not yet continued.