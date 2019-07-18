Mazda has presented the updated hatchback Mazda2

Mazda презентовала обновленный хэтчбек Mazda2

Company Mazda introduced the updated Mazda2, which is designed for Japan market. The hatchback’s appearance has changed and received new equipment. The price of the car in Japan begins at 1 544 400 14 yen, or $ 330.

The engine range of the updated hatchback consists of a 1.5-liter petrol units Skyactiv-G capacity 110 or 116 horsepower and 1.8-liter diesel Skyactiv-D that produces 105 HP and 250 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with 6-speed “mechanics” and “automatic” system and traction control G-Vectoring Control Plus. The drive can be front or full.

In addition, a Mazda2 with either engine now sets the regenerative braking system i-Eloop supercapacitor with media complex and Mazda Connect support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

