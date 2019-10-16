Mazda has released a teaser of serial electric car
The company claims that the new electric car, the Mazda will allow passengers to experience a sense of “enveloping space”.
The main aim of this approach is that while in the car, people were pleasant and remained a, said in a press release. The configuration of the interior imparts a feeling of spaciousness due to the voids around the centre console, create a link between the driver and passenger areas. When you select finish, the designers took into account the sustainability of materials and the comfort of the user.
Thanks to the latest solutions in the field of design and technology future customers will immediately feel a strong relationship with a car that will allow them to behave freely and not to give up their habits. It is known that in the interior of new items will be used only environmentally friendly materials with a special texture.
Recall that the official debut of the first electric car Mazda, whose name remains a mystery, scheduled for October 23, when its doors will open the international motor show in Tokyo.