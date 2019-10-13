Mazda has updated the compact crossover CX-4
Company Mazda has presented the updated compact crossover Mazda CX-4, which will appear on sale till the end of the year. In a basic complete set it will cost about $ 22,000.
Updated Mazda CX-4 received a restyled bumper with modified running lights, new headlamps, a radiator grille with the “diamond” pattern, slightly modified rear lights. In General, this crossover corresponds to the new “maslovskogo” corporate design.
Length crossover increased by 4 mm and now is 4 mm. 637 it is Clear that the interior space and the trunk is almost not increased. However, before the cabin was quite spacious.
The cabin is new content, there’s a new infotainment system with 8-inch display, and a variety of modern communication systems and security.
But the engine range has not changed. Still it includes a 2.0 – and 2.0-liter atmospheric petrol engine with power of 158 BHP and 192 BHP respectively. Actuator – front or full. Transmission — 6-speed “automatic”.
Unfortunately, Mazda CX-4 is sold only in China. In Europe it is not. Europeans will soon offer an alternative to Mazda CX-30. This novelty in its size located between the CX-3 and CX-5. In fact, this is the CX-4, but in the European version.