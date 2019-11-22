Mazda introduced the updated crossover CX-9 and CX-5
The Japanese crossover received new options and extra price.
According to the publication speedme.ru on its stand in Los Angeles Mazda has introduced a facelifted version CX-9 2020 model year. The model has received expanded range of functions and an increase in torque, which makes it more competitive against other three-row crossovers. On the dashboard keys instead of pressing the traction control button was added to help when driving off-road.
“When the diagonal wheels lose grip, assistant traction for off-road ceases to reduce the engine torque and increases the braking force on the wheels without grip. It transmits power to the wheels still on the ground to help the vehicle to regain traction and continue,” — explain the role of this function to the developers.
This option will certainly help when riding over rough terrain or snowy winter day, which will come in the near future. A number of standard technologies used in the base Sport also increased. Each of the CX-9 received heated front seats, drivers seat with electric adjustment, rain sensors, heated side mirrors, automatic high beam, and a set of security i Above, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure and more.
For its crossover CX-5 Mazda has also prepared a number of improvements, expanding the standard set of safety, adding features such as active cruise control with stop function and start of motion, the streamlined intelligent system of automatic braking with pedestrian detection, warning on leaving lane, and automatic high-beam headlamps.
Package contents CX-5 Sport also gets automatic headlamps, rain sensor, noise, vibration and sharpness. A nice addition to the updated crossover is getting a new FOB and a 7-inch infotainment system Mazda Connect new display cylinder deactivation.