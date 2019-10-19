Mazda is preparing the premiere of the coupe-crossover with simple design
New Mazda car that will be presented on 23 October at the motor show in Tokyo, has a sloping roofline and, as the company said, “the unique concept of the door.”
Maybe Mazda has to go in the back door, as the front looks quite usual. Their handles are in the usual places.
Judging by the video, we see not just electric prototype CX-30, presented at the beginning of this year. This is a brand new electric car, which will demonstrate the evolution of the Kodo design language, which touched a new Mazda 3.
We are promised an “original design”, the hallmark of which will be “uncompromising simplicity.” The architecture of the interior of the car will be similar to the architecture of the compartment.
Recall that the electric crossover CX-30 was equipped with a battery capacity of 35.5 kWh and an engine capacity of 141 HP and 265 Nm.